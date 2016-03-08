



Having bid €30 million for Alassane Pléa of Nice, they're also chasing someone who is very liked in Italy: Mateo Kovacic! West Ham United are busy making some major bids.

The Croatian recently let it be known that he wanted to play more, that he wasn’t being used enough at Real Madrid.

The Croatia man is the subject of an “official offer” from the Irons, reports in England say.

He is also wanted by Juventus, Napoli and Roma, as well as Inter, who sold him to Real three seasons ago for €30 million.

It appears that Real don’t want to sell, and have a deal with the Croatian until 2021.

Kovacic only played 21 games last season for the Merengues. In the first season he joined Real from Inter, he found himself at the San Siro for the Champions League final… but was only in the stands as the Merengues beat Atletico.