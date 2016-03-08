West Ham line up AC Milan flop Andre Silva to replace Arnautovic

West Ham are interested in Milan striker Andre Silva to following Arnautovic’s departure to China, according to Football.London.



The future of the Portuguese striker is still uncertain, the player has recently returned to Milan following an unsuccessful loan to Sevilla.



Silva will most likely leave Milan as he is now behind Piątek and Cutrone in the pecking order.



Piątek arrived from Genoa in January and scored 22 goals in 37 games for both clubs.



Silva meanwhile managed 9 goals in 27 La Liga appearances.



