The 25-year-old is coming off a very strong season with Nice, scoring 16 goals in Ligue 1 action and helping Mario Balotelli and Jean-Michael Seri lead Nice to another Top 10 finish.

He has a €30 million release clause, and the forward is the subject of a bid for that sum, as well as interest from Tottenham and Fulham.

He has also made 23 assists in 135 games for his club, and is also liked by Newcastle.

Monaco have been particularly interested in him,

West Ham need to rebuild their attack this season, that’s for sure, having netted only 48 goals last season and struggling to get much going up front.

They aim to turn it around under new Coach Manuel Pellegrini.