West Ham make contact for Chelsea target
07 June at 13:10A report from CalcioMercato says that West Ham have made contact with Lazio for Felipe Anderson.
The 25-year-old Brazilian winger could be on the move this summer. He made 21 appearances in the Serie A this summer, scoring four times and assisting seven times for the biancocelesti. He scored thrice and assisted just as many times for the club in the UEFA Europa League.
It is said that Lazio will be willing to allow the former Manchester United target this summer, with Chelsea also having drawn links with him this summer. But it seems as if West Ham have contacted Lazio in the last few hours in an attempt to launch a bid for the winger and hand Manuel Pellegrini a big summer signing.
The Brazilian's contract in Rome runs out in the summer of 2020 and it is likely that he leaves, as Lazio failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for next season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
