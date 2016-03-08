West Ham midfielder sends social media message after bridge collapse

Former Sampdoria midfielder Pedro Mba Obiang shared a few words on his twitter account after the tragedy that happened in Genoa.



A section of a highway bridge in northern Italy partially collapsed today and according to RAI at least 11 people died as a result.



After the accident Obiang sent a message on social media saying: "GENOA. You are my family, I am praying for you. You have passed through a lot but together you have always found a solution. God be with the families who have lost their loved one."



Obiang spent two seasons with the Primavera at Sampdoria and afterwards spent five seasons with the first team, including four Serie A campaigns and one in Serie B. He scored four goals and managed 10 assists during his time at the Luigi Ferraris stadium.



The Spanish midfielder moved to West Ham on July 2015 and with the lack playing time he is getting, he might be heading out of the Premier League.

