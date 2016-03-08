West Ham offer 60 million for Torino forward Belotti
15 July at 10:15According to what has been reported by Tuttosport this morning, Premier League club West Ham United have presented Torino with a 60 million euro offer for their star striker, Andrea Belotti.
However, as per the reports, Torino have dismissed this offer out of hand, Torino president Urbano Cairo unwilling to sell their star man, as well as star defender Armando Izzo, as the club look to continue their momentous charge up the table.
