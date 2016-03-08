West Ham, Pellegrini: 'Soon I could leave the club...'

West Ham coach Mauricio Pellegrini has confirmed at a press conference today that he is at risk of being dismissed by the East London club, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words."Next week I may not be leading West Ham anymore.”The Hammers are currently 16th in the Premier League after 16 games, only achieving four wins since the start of the season. They are only one point ahead of 18th place Southampton, putting them at risk of slipping into the relegation spots if the club don’t turn their form around soon. They have only won one league game in their last five, losing the other four.Apollo Heyes