West Ham ready to offer Roma star bumper contract for Premier League return
07 April at 14:15According to what has been reported by English newspaper the Daily Express, West Ham are ready to offer Roma forward a contract totalling around €9m per season - as the Hammers look to bring the Bosnian forward back to the Premier League.
Not only this, but a move to West Ham would see Dzeko reunited with Manuel Pellegri, the current West Ham manager who was in charge at Manchester City when Dzeko played there before his move to Roma.
Dzeko's contract with the Giallorossi expires next summer; with reports suggesting that he could be on his way out of the club as soon as the summer. Aside from West Ham, Inter have also shown an interest but Roma will likely charge the Nerazzurri more - as a result of them being direct competitors.
Dzeko could cost West Ham between €10m and €20m, depending on just how eager Roma are to let him go and whether or not they source an appropriate replacement - such as Torino's Andrea Belotti for example.
