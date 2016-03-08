West Ham United and Mexico striker Javier Hernandez has revealed Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti as an important man in his career, but refused to comment if he will join him at Napoli.“I would like to thank him for all the good things he is saying about me and the national team,” Hernandez told Televisa.“Ancelotti has been an important man for my career, he gave me a chance at Real Madrid. Napoli? I’m very calm, right now I’m only thinking about Mexico.”