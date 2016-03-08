West Ham’s Piatek bid is bad news for Chelsea and AC Milan
16 January at 22:40According to what has been reported by Sportitalia, it is not just AC Milan who are in negotiation with Genoa over Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek – but also Premier League outfit West Ham United.
West Ham, who successfully shopped in Italy over the summer to bring in Felipe Anderson from Lazio – who has been one of the Hammers’ best players this season, are now looking to Serie A again and, as per Sportitalia, have made a €35m offer for Piatek, which Genoa have reportedly rejected.
Genoa value Piatek at €40m but will probably be unlikely to want to sell during January unless for a very profitable offer. If West Ham do beat AC Milan to the signing of Piatek, not only will the Rossoneri suffer but also Chelsea – who are waiting on Milan to sign a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain before the Argentine’s loan contract is cancelled and he joins Chelsea, as has been reported.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments