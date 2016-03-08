The Ivorian has played a key role in Gattuso's team thus far, just like the last campaign, playing every game from start (excluding games he's been suspended in). Therefore, it's no surprise that additional teams are keeping an eye on Kessie, even though Milan deem the player unsellable.

Tuttosport claim that West Ham have set their sights on the midfielder, joining Wolverhampton in the race. The latter team made an offer of €40m last summer, which Milan decided to reject given how important the player is.

With that said, any club seriously interested in signing the player will have to make an offer of more than €40m, perhaps even €60m.