Premier League side West Ham United are set to sign Borussia Dortmund star Andriy Yarmolenko, with a fee now agreed.Yarmolenko joined Dortmund from Dynamo Kiev from last summer for a fee of 25 million euros. Since arriving though, Yarmolenko made only 18 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring thrice and assisting twice.Sky Sports report that West Ham are set to sign Yarmolenko and have had a fee of 17.5 million pounds accepted by the German side.Yarmolenko will undergo a medical at the London based side at their pre-season training base in Switzerland.Jack Wilshere too is set to undergo a medical at the club soon.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)