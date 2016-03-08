West Ham signing not missed by Laizo’, Peruzzi insists
31 August at 16:20Lazio lost Felipe Anderson in the summer transfer window as the 25 year old was signed by the English Premier League club, West Ham United.
The coach of Lazio, Angelo Peruzzi says the Serie A club does not miss Felipe Anderson despite his side after starting the season with two defeats against Napoli and Juventus.
Angelo Peruzzi and Lazio will face Frosinone and he says Lazio’s season starts from this weekend.
“The team is certainly grim, after the first two defeats. It is certainly not easy: we are trying to find enthusiasm and pace. The championship for us must start on Sunday as we have zero points. The team is well built,” the coach of Lazio said.
“The first year we played differently than we play today. With Keita and Anderson it was obvious to play with another module. We have taken some very important players, which we can do well.”
