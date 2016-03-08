West Ham striker shopping in Serie A; the situation
25 January at 15:30West Ham United are looking for a striker and their search keeps bringing them to Italy and Serie A.
The Hammers were linked with, and reportedly made a bid for, Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek, before the Pole completed a €35m move to AC Milan on Wednesday evening. West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini was reportedly a big fan of the striker but just missed out to Leonardo, Maldini and co.
Two options remain for West Ham in Serie A; that of Andrea Belotti, Torino forward, and Edin Dzeko, of Roma. With Belotti, West Ham would actually face competition from Dzeko's Roma, as the Giallorossi weigh up potential replacements for the ageing Bosnian striker. Dzeko, however, is eager to stay at Roma - but, if he doesn't, West Ham will want to be there first.
Dzeko already has Premier League experience, which may see the East London club prioritise the former Manchester City man - due to his capabilities and there being less risk factor involved than with the Torino captain, who, although is very talented, is unproven anywhere outside of Italy.
