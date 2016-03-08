West Ham summer signing compared to former Milan and Juve star

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has compared midfielder Jack Wilshere to Juventus and AC Milan legend Andrea Pirlo and has backed the former midfielder of Arsenal.



The English Premier League club signed Jack Wilshere on a free transfer after he was released by Arsenal in the summer transfer window.



“A lot of you will remember Juventus around four or five years ago, they played with one holding midfielder,” West Ham manager said.



“It was Pirlo. And Pirlo is the same as Jack. He has the same characteristics as Jack. I think that Jack Wilshere must play as Jack Wilshere. He is not a defensive midfielder to hold the line.



“He is a midfielder more comfortable when he comes out from our side and not receiving the ball back from the other goal.



“You must leave him to play alone, the play the moment, to receive the ball because he is oing to make things happen.



“I think everyone praised Jack Wilshere not just for one game because if he could play in a normal shape without injury, he was always a player who makes a difference because he is a different player.



“I am sure (we will see that Wilshere again) because he is just 26 years old. Because he knows better how he must manage his physical work, so as not to be injured.