West Ham table club-record bid for Chelsea and Monaco target
09 July at 19:45According to the latest reports from Goal.com, West Ham United have tabled a club-record €45 million bid for Lazio’s versatile Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson.
Anderson, 25, has been largely tipped with a move away from Rome and the Stadio Olimpico, with West Ham, Chelsea, Valencia and Monaco all named as interested parties this summer.
However, Goal.com’s reports that West Ham have increased their bid up to €45 million, with sources stating that West Ham and Lazio discussed the player’s future over the weekend.
It was thought that, with the signing of Andriy Yarmolenko potentially from Dortmund, West Ham would be giving up on Anderson. However, it appears as though they are after both and are certainly still serious about Felipe Anderson.
Anderson fell out of favour at Lazio this season, with Simone Inzaghi preferring to play break-out Spanish star Luis Alberto in the CF role behind prolific forward Ciro Immobile. Anderson was upset at his lack of gametime and is therefore suspected to be wanting out.
