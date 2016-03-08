West Ham target explains why he opted to join Roma

Javier Pastore has joined Roma this summer despite a strong interest by Premier League side West Ham that came close to signing him before the Argentinean star joined Roma.

“We have a great team and we hope to do well this season”, the former Psg star said.



“We are working hard, the preseason is very long but that’s what we need to play an excellent season. I spoke a lot with Fede Balzaretti, he was always coming to Paris and we had many chances to discuss about my future. We played together at Palermo and he told me so many good things about the club and the city. He was right, the club has really improved over the last few seasons.”



“I struggled with game time in Paris in the last two years. The club made lot of investments on big champions and I didn’t have the same chances I used to have. I am ready to battle it hard for a starter spot at Roma, I have high motivations.”

