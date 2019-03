West Ham target Kessie

AC Milan midfielder, Franck Kessie, is a target of the Premier League club West Ham, according to Tuttosport.





However, it is unclear if the Milan based club will let the Ivorian leave, who will be 25 times this season scoring 4 goals and as a good partnership with Bakayoko.



Kessie is currently on loan at Milan, who has an option to buy for 24 million euros in summer.



(Tuttosport)