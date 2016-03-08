West Ham to attempt Lazio double swoop – the details
23 June at 21:15Following the ongoing negotiations between West Ham and Lazio over the exchange of Felipe Anderson, West Ham are reportedly interested in completing a ‘package’ signing from the Rome-based club.
Not only are the Hammers aiming to complete a move for Anderson in the region of €40m but now their attention has turned to Belgian left-back Jordan Lukaku. After Lazio have completed the signing of Real Betis full-back Riza Durmisi, West Ham believe that Lazio could be willing to part with him.
West Ham are considering adding another €10-€20m onto the price of Anderson to complete the double signing, yet the Hammers would want to pay closer to €10m, whilst Lazio will likely demand closer to €20m.
In terms of West Ham’s move for Felipe Anderson, thoughts are that a move is close for around €40m, with a 15%-20% sell-on clause in the deal. The deal was meant to be wrapped up this week, yet a move for Lukaku could see the negotiations draw on.
