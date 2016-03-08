West Ham to take legal action as Obiang’s Samp return put on hold
04 August at 13:50It seemed there should be return of Pedro Obiang to Sampdoria: The 26-year-old part of a loan bid with the right of redemption and draft agreement found between the two companies and the yes of the player, eager to return to Liguria. Something, however, went wrong and now the negotiation that seemed closed is ready to become a battle.
Legal problems? - Pedro Obiang is pushing to return to Sampdoria, where he wasat his best, but things have changed at West Ham: the British leadership did not like the interference of some intermediaries, with the threat of going through legal channels. The situation has been further complicated by new boss Manuel Pellegrini, who would not want to deprive himself of the player.
Obiang began his senior career at Sampdoria in 2010 before making the switch to West Ham in 2015 and has featured for the Hammers ever since.
