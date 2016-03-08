West Ham 0-1 Tottenham: as it happened...
20 October at 19:00West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium this afternoon as the Hammers look to get their form back on track – with defeat against Brighton before the international break, came the end of 4 unbeaten matches for West Ham, including a victory over Manchester United and a draw with Chelsea. Spurs sit in 5th and West Ham in 15th in the Premier League table so far but both sides will be looking to improve on this.
West Ham started the season very poorly, taking four defeats from their first four league games of the season. More recently, the club have picked up form, beating Manchester United 3-1, drawing 0-0 with Chelsea and beating Everton 3-1 away from home. Now it is down to the Hammers to make sure they keep pushing forward and rise up the table.
Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, sit in 5th place, just behind Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City; the four clubs that currently make up the top 4. Spurs will be looking to deal with West Ham effectively, so that they can rise up the table and challenge for a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League.
Confirmed line-ups:
West Ham: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Snodgrass, Noble, Yarmolenko, F. Anderson, Arnautovic
Spurs: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Kane.
