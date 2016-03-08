1. West Ham have won three of their last six Premier League home games against Chelsea (W3 L3), this after previously enduring a six-game winless run (D1 L5).

2. West Ham ended a 11-game run of conceding against Chelsea at home in the league when they won 1-0 in December – they last kept successive clean sheets at home versus the Blues in August 1969.

3. Only Arsenal (123) have won more Premier League London derbies than Chelsea (121), while West Ham have lost more than any other side in the competition (95).

4. West Ham are without a win in a Premier League London derby since beating Chelsea in December; since then they’ve drawn four and lost two.

5. Chelsea are looking to win their opening six games to a Premier League campaign for the third time (after 2005-06 and 2009-10) – no other side has done it more than once in the competition. The Blues have won the league on both previous occasions they’ve won their first six.

6. West Ham have lost both of their Premier League games at the London Stadium in 2018-19 – they’ve never lost their first three home games in a league season before.

7. Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has either scored or assisted a goal in each of his last five Premier League appearances – he’s never done so in six consecutive games before.

8. Marko Arnautovic has been directly involved in 80% of West Ham’s five Premier League goals this season (3 goals, 1 assist).

9. Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could become only the third manager to win his first six Premier League games in charge, after Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.

10. Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been directly involved in nine goals in his 10 Premier League games against West Ham (6 goals, 3 assists) – against no side has he been involved in more in the competition.

