Paris St Germain will offload a few players in the summer transfer window and one of them is Argentine international Javier Pastore. The 28 year old midfielder has been told to find a new club and now several clubs are interested in signing him.From the Serie A, Inter wanted to bring Javier Pastore to the San Siro in the summer transfer window. From the English Premier League club, West Ham United have also shown a desire to sign Paris St Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.He won five Ligue 1 titles with Pars St Germain and did not play from the start in their domestic treble winning season. Sky Sports from England now claim that West Ham United are planning an ambitious move in signing Javier Pastore for their new manager Manuel Pellegrini.​Paris St Germain are willing to do business with West Ham United and want fee of 20 million euros