West Ham wants to close the deal for Brazilian this week
18 June at 14:17Lazio star midfielder Felipe Anderson has been constantly linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico, with the English Premier League club West Ham United believed to be close to signing the player.
As per the information gathered by cittaceleste.it, the Italian club have already rejected 30 million euros plus 5 million euros for Felipe Anderson. The Serie A league club will want a fee much higher, which is around 48 million euros.
The report from cittaceleste.it goes on to say the two clubs will continue to negotiate in the coming days to sign Lazio’s Felipe Anderson. West Ham United will be looking to complete the deal for the Brazilian midfielder before the end of this week, meaning the English Premier League side wants to complete the signing of Felipe Anderson before June 23.
West Ham United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Felipe Anderson and they are now seeking one with Lazio.
