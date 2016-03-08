West Ham will have to improve their offer on the Felipe Anderson front...
09 June at 20:45West Ham have been interested in Lazio's Felipe Anderson for a few weeks now as they would like to sign the Brazilian striker. According to Sky Sport, West Ham initials bid was of 20 million euros plus bonuses but it has since been rejected by Lazio. Let's not forget that Claudio Lotito reportedly wants to get 40 to 50 million euros for his star player as he won't sell him on the cheap. With Lazio failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions league, players like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson might all leave Rome this summer.
Felipe Anderson appeared in 32 games on the season as he scored 8 goals and added 10 assists. He wasn't a full time starter this past season under coach Simone Inzaghi but he still had a big impact on Lazio's results. He would surely be a big get for West Ham United...
