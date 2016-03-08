What AC Milan can expect from Boban

First of all, it remains to be seen how much of his work we will see out in the open, as Paolo Maldini now holds the role of the technical director. In other words, changes will of course be made by Boban, but a majority of them will probably happen quietly.

However, Milan fans can be sure that the management has appointed a fantastic director. Since his departure from FIFA was announced, the president Infantino has expressed his sadness over the decision.

"Many of the positive changes that we have made over the last three years could not have been achieved without Zvone. He has shown the same commitment, heart and passion at FIFA that characterised his attitude on the pitch. We will miss him a lot at FIFA, but I wish him the same success in his new challenge at his beloved club,” said the FIFA president.

As if that wasn't enough, several Milan profiles have come out to praise the Croatian, while also congratulating the Rossoneri for their new addition. Costacurta is one of these, highlighting the relationship with Maldini.

"He knows the environment, he knows the people he will work with. Zvone is one of the most educated people I've known in the world of football, this is already an advantage. Such a cultured person, as Leonardo was, will help Milan. Then the combination of two brothers like Boban and Maldini I think can help," the former Milan defender stated.

The list of positive quotes about Boban is long, so what can AC Milan expect from their new director? Well, as it seems, he's very straightforward and direct in his approach, which often reflects in his work. This is something that the San Siro side certainly needs: clarity.

In addition to this, his friendship with Maldini will hopefully keep them on the same page, avoiding any internal conflicts. As learned by Calciomercato, Boban's plan for Milan is clear: Retain key players, build a Milan side with a clear identity and style of play, respect FFP and make balanced investments in young as well as experienced players, while not too many should be sacrificed.

In other words, it seems that Boban will help bring Milan in the direction which Gazidis and Maldini have worked towards since a few months back. Of course, this is a positive aspect, as the club needs a clear identity in their pursuit of becoming a modern football club.

