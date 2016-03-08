What Allegri said about Ronaldo’s return at Old Trafford

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A showdown against Napoli: “It’s more important for them then it is for us. We only need to focus on the game, not on the table, the table is not important for us right now. We’d need a serious game and a physical one.”



“Tomorrow I will play Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Pjanic, Matuidi, Szczesny and Ronaldo. You’ll have to find out who are the others.”



“Ancelotti changed Sarri’s defensive style. They sit deeper now but up front, they have the same qualities. They know each other and they will be dangerous. Ancelotti has won a lot during his career. More than me for sure. I was looking at the trophies he won this morning and I had to stop. He’s really won a lot of trophies and it’s time to put an end to this.”



“Ronaldo? I am happy he will play at the Old Trafford. It was a fair decision. Ronaldo is doing well. We need to be quicker in providing assists for him. We’ve been working all together for less than a month. The first time I had the full squad available was on the 10th of August. Players need time to know each other and we’ve taken the right path. We need to improve our passes and reach Ronaldo more quickly.”



