The first reinforcement for Milan next season could come from within. While he is still waiting for news on the future of the club - and consequently on the incoming transfer market, coach Gennaro Gattuso will be able to count on Andrea Conti in the next season.The full-back, who arrived from Atalanta last summer for about 24 million plus bonuses, has recorded just 5 appearances in the Rossoneri shirt, before a double ligament injury that forced him to skip the entire past season. It would almost be like a new signing for the Rossoneri coach to be able to count on Conti starting in September.The recovery is proceeding well," said Conti a few days ago at Villa Stuart in Rome where he is completing his rehabilitation. The return is scheduled for September 16, after the international break.With the return of Conti, Ignazio Abate’s Milan future is in doubt. On his tracks is Wolverhampton, who has already tested the ground and considers him an alternative to Cancelo, who is closer to joining Juventus.