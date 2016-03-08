What could Arsenal expect from Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout?
09 June at 16:15In the past few hours, it has been reported that Arsenal have made a late attempt to sabotage Napoli's move for Fiorentina's French midfielder Jordan Veretout. Arsenal fans may remember Veretout from his time at Aston Villa from 2015-2017; where the Frenchman flopped before his move to Fiorentina in 2017.
However, since signing for Fiorentina, Veretout has come a long way and was one of the Viola's best players last season; despite the side's failures on a whole as they only narrowly avoided relegation. But what can Arsenal expect from the midfielder if he moves to North London?
First and foremost, Veretout is an accomplished passer of the ball. The Frenchman made an average of 55 passes per game last season for the Viola; the highest average of the entire squad. Additionally, the Frenchman completed the most long balls on average per game for any of the club's outfield players - showing how instrumental he is to the transition of play from defence to attack.
With Arsenal losing Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer to Juventus, the Gunners are left with a void for an accomplished passer in midfield who can help ease that transition from defence to attack. The 26-year-old played an average of 2.3 key passes per game, according to WhoScored, once again topping Fiorentina's charts in that regard.
Veretout was deployed at a number of different positions for Fiorentina this season; able to fill in as a makeshift defensive midfielder and even playing out on the left wing for match. With five goals and three assists in the 2018/19 season, Veretout's primary statistics do not reflect his importance; with the Frenchman more inclined to help benefit the team rather than playing selfishly and boosting his numbers.
Where Veretout matches quite well with Arsenal's existing midfield is in terms of his discipline. The Frenchman is not afraid to get stuck in and is not afraid to pick up a yellow card if called upon. Guendouzi, Torreira and Xhaka already love pressing hard against Arsenal's opponents and Veretout will fit right in in this regard.
It is worth noting that Veretout managed to equal Federico Chiesa's assist tally and scored just one less goal - impressive considering the Italian starlet's advanced position and high valuation amid Juventus and Inter Milan rumours. Veretout was one of Fiorentina's most important players this season and is deserving of interest from bigger clubs. Napoli were thought to be very close to securing his signature but Arsenal's reported eleventh hour bid could prove enough to help the Gunners gain an edge.
