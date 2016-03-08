What is behind AC Milan's alleged decision to keep Suso?

Earlier this week, Alessandro Lucci, the agent of Suso and Calabria, paid a visit to Casa Milan to talk about his clients. It was believed that during the meeting, the conditions of Suso's departure would be discussed.Instead, from what is being reported, Milan made it clear that they don't want to let go of Suso, despite the fact that Giampaolo most likely will use the 4-3-1-2 formation next year. So, what's behind Milan's decision to keep the instrumental Spaniard?The decision can have two meanings. The first is the obvious one, as Giampaolo might not want to deprive himself of one of the best players of the last few years. The Spanish winger, despite the numbers, has experienced a season of ups and downs and needs a fresh start. This is a challenge that the former Sampdoria manager could overcome.However, the decision might as well have a different meaning. It could be strategic, linked to the market, as betting on Suso means believing in the player: not posting a 'for sale' sign that would inevitably (negatively) affect the player's value. Should teams approach Milan for the player, then they should stay strong in the negotiations, always having the upper hand.