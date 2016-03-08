What is behind Sarri's words about his future at Chelsea?

"The Premier League is wonderful and I want to remain in the Premier League. I want to remain at Chelsea, because the level is very, very high. The atmosphere in the stadiums is really fantastic. And so it's a wonderful championship. I'd like to remain here," he said a few days ago.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are disappointed with Sarri's first season in charge. The performances have been very inconsistent and some of the signings that the manager made, namely Jorginho and Higuain, have failed to perform.

Therefore, Sarri's future at the club is certainly at risk, but his words may be a way to convince the management that he's fully dedicated to the job. As Chelsea are currently making their evaluations, his words may have an effect on the outcome, also because it would be difficult to attract a new manager with a transfer ban (should it stand).

For more news, visit our homepage. In any case, if he were to leave the Stamford Bridge, then many clubs are interested in him. AC Milan are one of them, as Gattuso is set to leave at the end of the season. In this aspect, the words might also be beneficial, as they prove he won't turn his back no matter the situation he's in.

Chelsea are not happy with Sarri and despite signing him last summer, a departure in the summer shouldn't be excluded. However, in recent days, the mood seems to have changed at least on one part, as the Italian himself said that he wants to stay.