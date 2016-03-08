What is behind the sudden AC Milan-Bakayoko twist?

Following a late arrival at the training centre, Gattuso decided to not only punish Bakayoko, but also the entire squad. In fact, the manager sent the squad into a training retreat, which will last until Monday. Bakayoko, who was the cause of all this, apologized to the squad and explained that his car broke down on the way.

According to recent reports, this incident has led to AC Milan re-evaluating the Frenchman's buy-out clause, which is valued at €35. In fact, his recent behaviour and the high price seems to be the main cause of doubt.

In addition to this, the midfielder has had a tough time in Italy as of late, being the victim of very heavy racist abuse. With the league doing little to resolve the issues, Bakayoko has even considered leaving the club this summer.

Therefore, the sudden twist may be a result of both parties having second thoughts. On the other hand, Milan's recent drop in form has put the Champions League qualification in doubt, and the competition has since the start been described as the key for Bakayoko's transfer.

In any case, the situation is a prime example of how things can quickly change in football. Most Milan fans will hope that the player joins in the end, but the deal is without a doubt at risk, with the Rossoneri also eyeing new players for the midfield.

Just a few weeks ago, the redemption of Bakayoko from Chelsea seemed to be a certainty for AC Milan. However, as of late, new reports suggest the opposite as the situation certainly has taken a twist.