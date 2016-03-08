What is blocking Arsenal and Bayern move for Roma starlet
18 October at 16:00Cengiz Ünder, Roma’s 21-year-old Turkish starlet, joined the club from Turkish league side Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017 for a fee of €13.4 million. Now the Turk is at the centre of Turkish media attention, who are encouraging the forward, in a campaign, to make a step-up from Roma to a bigger club in England or elsewhere in Europe. Reportedly, Arsenal have had a €30m offer turned down for the wonder-kid, whilst Bayern Munich are weighing up a €50m bid and Tottenham Hotspur wait patiently in the wings.
However, as is being reported by ForzaRoma.info, there is a financial reason which almost certainly explains why Arsenal’s bid was rejected; whilst also hinting that a €50m bid from Bayern would not be enough to get Roma to say yes. This is because, reportedly, Basaksehir have a 20% resale clause in his deal with Roma, so the Turkish club would receive 20% of any transfer fee and, when added with the €13.4 million already spent on the player, the Giallorossi are certainly after greater profit margins.
