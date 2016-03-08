What is the Mauro Icardi situation leading to?

Football can be a strange game. A man can be the happiest person in the world at one point after having made a decision, but can turn out to be a sad human being months after having made that very decision. Mauro Icardi probably defines that, as things stand.



Who could have thought that this could have turned out the way it is. Probably no one. But if there was any player in the current nerazzurri side who could have done so, it would have been the man from Rosario himself. But how happy he seemed to be staying put seems like about many ages ago.



Or perhaps, it was another part of the campaign to earn himself a better deal from the club. It has almost been like a game of tennis over the past year. The difference lies in how, if it really were a game of tennis, it would have been recorded as the the biggest rally in the game’s history.



And the most recent social media post probably brings Icardi at the peak of all the hate’s taken from Inter faithfuls, some months more than three years after his relationship with the Ultras seemed dead and buried. Its the timing of it that now sends the ball back into Beppe Marotta’s court; with the rally still resuming and threatening to break all records in the books.



The last league goal Icardi got was on the 15th of December in a 1-0 win over Udinese. Since then he has scored twice, with both goals coming in the Coppa Italia. Inter themselves have struggled and are only five points clear of 5th placed Atalanta. They got eliminated from the Champions League and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Lazio.



Ever since Icardi put up his famous ‘To be Continued’ post in July, 2018, he seemed destined to be the club’s hero. Or so many thought. A man whose relationship with the fans has been more like a rollercoaster was finally on the high with them again. The contract wasn’t signed, but it virtually seemed done and dusted. His release clause of €110m had expired and despite Juventus having held talks for the player, he somehow seemed intent on staying.



The man’s gloriously famous wife Wanda Nara sure does know how to get the best for his client and husband. She’s never afraid to tell people that clubs have been after Icardi, be it Napoli or Juve. She is more the Serena Williams of this game of tennis than Steffi Graff for reasons that are now obvious.



Just when it seemed as though Inter had ended the rally by finally having agreed the deal, Wanda was again direct and open in saying that the parties were ‘far apart’ in the new deal for the Argentine. And that was unexpected, especially since Italy’s media had learnt that the new deal was just about done and dusted.



That’s when it started. Inter weren’t prepared to give what was being demanded, despite a rough agreement having been reached earlier. The demands had been raised and Beppe Marotta had joined from Juventus. And the man Marotta is, he won’t be subjected to being held ransom by any player. Not even Icardi or Wanda, for that matter.



With the club’s Financial Fair Play situation not at its best, Inter can’t spend too high. They’d be risking a sanction from UEFA, if they do break the barriers of the rules. And how Icardi has played over the last 3 months, its easy to doubt the commitment of the player, if not the quality he undoubtedly possesses.



As Wanda goes on ruining the club’s inability to protect their skipper’s name, she’s probably only doing to her husband what the striker’s sister had accused her of doing. Icardi’s sister had claimed in an Instagram story that Wanda Nara only works for the spotlight and even prayed that his brother leaves her for the good of his career.

Ivanka Icardi has also accused Wanda for being someone who doesn’t really care for the player and doesn’t bring the club to disrepute. The latter seems like a very sensible statement to make for someone who isn’t into the game as much as Wanda or Icardi are. And that’s probably a fair statement to make too.



Just when they thought that the ball was in Inter’s court, they stripped Icardi off captaincy, almost catching the other party out with a cheeky drop shot from the edge of the court. But Icardi’s recent Instagram post serves as a strong pick off the forehand.



The post says: ”It's better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt.”



That just clarifies one thing- Wanda isn’t the only culprit. The player is too. He’s either being dictated by his wife-agent or he’s doing actions that he really does mean. The reputation of him being not so good a character is back where it was not long ago. And perhaps, Inter could have been held ransom if they hadn’t roped Marotta in.



Wanda certainly values his client very highly. Around €200 million, as she’s once claimed. And they want a better contract that Inter can’t afford to hand Icardi. Not because he’s a bad player. But because of who he’s governed by. And Wanda won’t mind it, because in her view Icardi is bigger than the club today. And he deserves either a better contract or a bigger club to play at. Simple as that. Nothing less.



But what Wanda is forgetting very easily is the fact that what is currently going down will have an affect on the player’s next club. They will be aware of everything. Be it Real Madrid or Chelsea. Icardi’s next club will know that they have a player who has to be treated like an outright king. If he isn’t treated like that, the never-ending tennis rally will begin again. That’s the butterfly effect. While Icardi’s reputation will already be down the drain by then, Wanda won’t leave any stone unturned in doing the same for the club.



It has now reached the tip of the iceberg. There seems to be one solution. Inter lose the rally, but not the match or the set. How much Icardi is valued at by Wanda will fetch them big money. The man Marotta is, they will have a proper replacement for Icardi. The butterfly effect of what is happening now will continue to haunt Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara.





@Kaus_Pandey17