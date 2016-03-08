What Jordan Pickford shouted at Mandzukic after coming together
12 July at 14:00Croatia emerged victorious from yesterday evening’s World Cup semi-final against England last night, in what was a narrow 2-1 victory that went all the way to extra-time.
Mario Mandzukic very nearly scored more than once last night, with one particular chance resulting in a clash between the Juventus forward and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
With an extraordinary piece of goalkeeping, that verged more on defending, Pickford intercepted a cross and beat Mandzukic to the ball, where the Croatian forward really should have scored.
The clash did not end up to well for Mandzukic, with the Croatian rolling around on the floor; which at first seemed to be a very serious injury, given the player’s reaction.
However, Mandzukic ended up being alright, with the thought that he was just trying to wind the seconds down.
Jordan Pickford, England and Everton star, clearly felt the same, as the camera panned to his face, with the keeper uttering the words: “Get up you f****** twat” – English for ‘stop being an idiot and stand up.’
WHAT A SAVE! Pickford brilliantly denies Mandzukic with his feet! pic.twitter.com/vyagHkTywa— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2018
