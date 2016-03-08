What Juventus fans sang to Mourinho
07 November at 23:59Manchester United caused Juventus their first defeat of the season in all competitions as a late goal from Juan Mata and an even-later own goal from Leonardo Bonucci gave Jose Mourinho’s side the three points.
At the full-time whistle, Jose Mourinho took to the pitch to cup his ear in a gesture in retaliation to the chants from Juventus throughout the match. Mourinho’s gesture winded up fans and players alike, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci getting involved in a scuffle with the manager.
The chants that Mourinho replied to were “figlio di puttana”, translating to “son of a bi***” and “il triplete mettilo nel culo”, which roughly translates to “the treble, put it in the a**”.
