What Juventus fans sang to Mourinho

07 November at 23:59
Manchester United caused Juventus their first defeat of the season in all competitions as a late goal from Juan Mata and an even-later own goal from Leonardo Bonucci gave Jose Mourinho’s side the three points.
 
At the full-time whistle, Jose Mourinho took to the pitch to cup his ear in a gesture in retaliation to the chants from Juventus throughout the match. Mourinho’s gesture winded up fans and players alike, with Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci getting involved in a scuffle with the manager.
 
The chants that Mourinho replied to were “figlio di puttana”, translating to “son of a bi***” and “il triplete mettilo nel culo”, which roughly translates to “the treble, put it in the a**”.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.