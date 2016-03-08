What Mourinho hides behind praise for Chiellini and Bonucci

"Mr Bonucci and Mr Chiellini should have a course on how to defend at Harvard," Jose Mourinho said after his Manchester United side lost against Juventus at home in the Champions League group stage.



The words of praise from Mourinho went around the world and there is not much more left than to agree with the Special One. Chiellini and Bonucci are really defensive professors.



Together, perhaps, they form the best centre-back partnership in Europe. They have shown it in many matches, but not in that against Manchester United at the Old Trafford, where United strikers barely put the Bianconeri defence in trouble.



Paradoxically, they had a somewhat quiet game for their standard, with United's only big chance coming from Pogba's shot hitting the post. The praise coming from Mourinho is, thus, definitely pleasing to here for Juventus fans, but the words seem more like a cover for his team's shortcomings. An old tactic of the former Chelse and Inter man celebrating his opponents to also, to an extent, celebrate himself.