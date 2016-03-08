What Mourinho said about Juve in 2010 is becoming viral

José Mourinho is likely to face Juventus in the group stage of the Uefa Champions League. Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys, in fact, have been drawn with the Old Lady for the first stage of Europe’s elite competition.



Moruihno faced Juventus several times when he was in charge of Inter and at that time the Nerazzurri were the absolute leaders of Italian football.



José Mourinho’s side won the treble in 2010, before the Special One’s move to Real Madrid.

During his time in Italy Mourinho caused many controversies for some of his statements against Inter opponents and one of them is being quoted by every sport paper in Italy this morning



“There is only one club in Italy that has a penalty area of 25 meters”, Mourinho said in Febraury 2010 when he was asked to comment on a penalty conceded to Juventus.

This is only one of the several iconic statement of José Mourinho in Italy though it may never become as popular as his latest ‘Respect!’ shouted at journalists earlier this week after Man Utd’s defeat to Tottenham.

