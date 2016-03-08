What Ronaldo said to his Mum after Juve's Champions League elimination

Cristiano Ronaldo is sad and disappointed after his side elimination from the Champions League to the hands of Ajax last night.
 
According to Dolores Aveiro, mother of the Portuguese phenomenon, who commented on the outcome of the match between Juve and Ajax at the International Maritimo Centenario tournament reported Corriere dello Sport.
 
 
"He was sad, he would have liked to go to the final. I will be for there for the next one. What did he say to me? 'Mom, I don't work miracles'. The championship it's going well. In the Champions League, a bit of luck has been missing but we can't do anything about it, life goes on".
 
Ronaldo is disappointed, Juve has failed their one key goal for the season.
 
 

