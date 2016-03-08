What Ronaldo told Valencia boss after red card
19 September at 22:00Juventus are currently, at the time of writing, 1-0 up against Valencia at half-time in their UEFA Champions League clash. Despite this lead, the visitors have been struggling, especially after the injury of Sami Khedira and, more importantly, the straight red card given to €110million signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo made slight contact with Valencia’s Murillo, who overreacted and confronted Ronaldo, leading the referee to award a straight red card for Ronaldo. The decision was, arguably, incorrect; with only the slightest of contact being made, yet Ronaldo was shown a red and the exit on his Juventus Champions League debut.
When heading off the field, Ronaldo said to Valencia boss Marcelino “no he hecho nada’, which translates to ‘I did nothing’.
You can watch Ronaldo’s red card offence below:
No way that was a red card for Ronaldo there has been so many tackles that has been worse in this game #UCL #JUVENTUS pic.twitter.com/sqhWXxbcG5— Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher_) September 19, 2018
