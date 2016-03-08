What's behind Paratici's meeting in Barcelona?
18 August at 16:45Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been in Barcelona to hold talks with the club about several potential deals.
This blitz is an attempt from Paratici to thrash out some potential last ditch deals in the summer transfer window and also potentially ship some deadwood out before it slams shut.
He met with Barcelona executives on Saturday and understand if he can do some last pieces of business with the Catalans, IlBianconero claim.
For weeks, Juve have been after Juan Miranda. They're currently far from an agreement for the left-back, over whom Barcelona don't want to lose their full control from.
Paratici though proposed the idea of a Miranda-Daniele Rugani- an idea that could well solve the problem in the deal. Barcelona haven't yet responded to that offer as Miranda is also wanted by Marseille.
Juventus are also back in for Jean-Claire Todibo, who is yet to convince Barcelona of his abilities. Paratici has made an offer whose details aren't really known yet. And a response is still awaited from the Catalans.
