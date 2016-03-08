What West Ham fans can expect as Felipe Anderson nears Premier League move
09 June at 16:40West Ham are reportedly on the verge of acquiring Lazio's Felipe Anderson, so what type of player do Hammers fans have to look forward to?
Hailing from Santa Maria, Brazil, Felipe Anderson kick started his youth career at the age of six with his hometown club. After bouncing around to a handful of organizations he finally landed at Santos where he would stay, develop, and ultimately break into the senior team in 2010.
The midfielder benefitted from numerous injuries suffered by teammates and, as a result, received an increase in playing time alongside Neymar. Three years of steady growth garnered interest from Europe and he made the move to Lazio for €7.8 million in the summer of 2013 after a fax hiccup prevented his move the previous January.
Anderson’s ability to get into dangerous positions, knack for unlocking the defense with crafty passing and solo runs with pace would be a welcome addition to newly-appointed manger Manuel Pellegrini’s side. He has shown himself to be one of the quickest players in Serie A and his versatility cannot be overlooked as he is able to play centrally as a playmaker, on the outside, or in an advanced position.
The major knock against Anderson has been his inconsistency throughout his time at Lazio. However, this season might be evidence that he has turned the corner and is now ready to elevate his game and perform on a more consistent level and now disappear from matches. 32 appearances across all competitions and a solid output of 8 goals and 10 assists bodes well for the London-based club.
Stay up to date on all the latest transfer news
Go to comments