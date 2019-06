This week, as reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport, the first meeting between Milan and Sassuolo will take place to discuss the future of Stefano Sensi, who reportedly has a price tag of around €20-25m.

It's no secret that AC Milan are looking for a midfielder on the transfer market, as the likes of Praet, Sensi, Torreira and Veretout have all been linked with the Rossoneri.