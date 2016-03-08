Italy national team boss Roberto Mancini will announce the squad for the first two games of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.Mancini was announced as the manager of the Azzurri following the sacking of Giampiero Ventura, who had failed to take the nation to the FIFA World Cup and was replaced by interm boss Luigi Di Biagio.He has already managed three games as the Italy boss, with the first one a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia and the second one a 3-1 loss to would-be World Cup champions France. They drew the third game against the Netherlands.With the UEFA Nations League set to be played next month, Mancini will announce his squad for the opening two games on Saturday, with a meeting with the side expected on Sunday evening.The Azzurri have Portugal and Poland in their group, with the first game against the Poles to be played on the 7th of September, with the second one on the 10th September.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)