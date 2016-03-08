When Ferguson said: ‘We don’t leave this place without Ronaldo’

All set for the release of 'Cristiano Ronaldo. All happiness, all melancholy ' the biography of CR7, written by Sandro Bocchio and Giovanni Tosco, two journalists of Tuttosport.

Part of the book touches on the background of the relationship between Sir Alex Ferguson and the Portuguese star. Ronaldo was already highly courted by the great European teams after flashes of brilliance at Sporting Lisbon, which was how England’s most successful club became alerted to his talents, after a preseason friendly in Lisbon.

"Let's not leave here without Ronaldo", said Sir Alex's to executive director Peter Kenyon, his instance that he had seen star in the making.

"To finally seduce him Ferguson gives him the number 7 jersey, the one dressed by George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham, just sold to Real Madrid for 35 million euros", write Bocchio and Tosco.

A right move, apt and perfect. Ronaldo goes to England, then to Spain, and finally to Italy. And it becomes the 'King'.

Ronaldo would go on to win 3 Premier League titles, 1 FA cup, 2 League Cups and 1 Champions League during his time in Manchester before earning himself a then world record transfer to Real Madrid.