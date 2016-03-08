When Ibrahimovic will decide on AC Milan return: the situation
04 December at 12:00As we covered earlier, Zlatan Ibrahimovic more or less confirmed that he will return to Italy, as his contract with LA Galaxy. However, it remains to be seen which club he will play for, and according to Corriere Dello Sport (via MilanNews.it), he's yet to decide.
In fact, he won't make the final decision on until December 10th, per the report. In the meantime, Mino Raiola has landed in Milan, although for other market cases that don't concern the Swedish international. Then again, a meeting with the Rossoneri shouldn't b excluded.
Milan, who remains the most interested team in Italy, even more than Bologna, have proposed an offer that doesn't fully please their former striker. However, they are hoping that 'Ibra' can agree to cut his salary, perhaps tempted by the opportunity of bringing Milan back.
In any case, it's not long until the January window opens, which means that more updates on the matter should arrive very soon.
Go to comments