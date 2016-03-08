When Juventus will announce the name of their next manager

27 May at 20:45
​Juventus are still searching for the right man for the post-Allegri era. Despite the fact that an agreement has been reached with Maurizio Sarri's entourage, the spot for the Juve bench remains open.

Fabio Paratici, in fact, wants to wait for the outcome of the European finals and for this reason, the announcement regarding the new Juventus coach will arrive only in the first days of next week. In addition to Sarri, both Pochettino and Klopp, as well as the dream Guardiola. 

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.