When Juventus will announce the name of their next manager

​Juventus are still searching for the right man for the post-Allegri era. Despite the fact that an agreement has been reached with Maurizio Sarri's entourage, the spot for the Juve bench remains open.Fabio Paratici, in fact, wants to wait for the outcome of the European finals and for this reason, the announcement regarding the new Juventus coach will arrive only in the first days of next week. In addition to Sarri, both Pochettino and Klopp, as well as the dream Guardiola.