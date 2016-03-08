...
'Where are Son and Ronaldo?', fans react as Messi win Champions League player of the week - watch

19 April at 12:50
Barcelona star Leo Messi has won the Champions League player of the week and the Uefa's decision has sparked controversies among football fans around the world. The Argentinean star scored twice against Manchester United at the Nou Camp on Tuesday night while Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus was eliminated by Ajax.

Many fans have mocked CR7 commenting on Instagram's post that declared Messi as the best player of the last round of the Champions League. "Leo is better than Ronaldo, he's the GOAT", they write.

There are also many Tottenham stars that wanted Son to be awarded. The Korean winger scored a brace against Manchester City in the most thrilling game of the last round.

Check out more Champions League Instagram posts in our gallery

