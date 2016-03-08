Where to watch AC Milan and Inter's stadium presentation

Fans will be able to follow the event online, mainly at nuovostadiomilano.com, but also through AC Milan's app and presumably Inter's social channels as well. The presentation will start at 11:00 Italy time, set to give us a first look at how the new stadium could look like.

As officially announced by the two Milan clubs yesterday, there will be an event this morning to present the two concept designs which are still in the runnings for the new stadium project: made by the two companies Populous and Manica-Cmr.