Where to watch the Champions League group stage draw
29 August at 20:00The UEFA Champions League group stage returns soon, with the final qualifying matches being held tonight to establish the final set of 32 teams that will do battle for club football’s most prestigious trophy.
Qualification rounds have been taking place since back during the World Cup and are only now coming to a close, with the draw for the group stage set to take place tomorrow (Thursday August 30) evening, at around 17:00 BST or 18:00 CEST.
The draw will take place in Monaco and can be livestreamed via UEFA’s official website – here. It is also available on various sports channels, including Sky Sport and BT Sport for viewers from the UK and Ireland.
The first group stage matches will take place on the 18th and 19th of September, with football fans all across the globe excited for the greatest show on earth to kick off again.
